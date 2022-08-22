Rampant Leeds beat Chelsea as they continue to impress under Marsch

LEEDS: Leeds United continued to impress under American coach Jesse Marsch after a relentless display earned them a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, today.

In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea unable to cope with the intensity.

The opener came after a monumental error from away goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, allowing American Brenden Aaronson in to score his first Premier League goal on 33 minutes, before Rodrigo headed in his fourth of the season to make it two.

There was no letting up from Leeds as they put the game to bed with a 69th-minute third through Jack Harrison, before Chelsea’s close-season signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on.

A second victory from three at the start of the new campaign came at a canter from there on in, helping Leeds climb up to second in the standings, while Chelsea’s first loss leaves them down in 12th. — Reuters