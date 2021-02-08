Rangers frustrated by late Hamilton leveller

GLASGOW: Rangers were denied by Ross Callachan's last-gasp equaliser for lowly Hamilton as the Scottish Premiership leaders were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side still need six more wins to lift the title after a sloppy display against the league's bottom club.

Rangers led through Brian Easton's own goal 10 minutes from time, but Callachan struck with the last kick of the game deep into stoppage time.

Rangers are 21 points clear of second-placed Celtic, but their march to the title will be delayed a little by this slip.

"I'm disappointed and I'm frustrated at our own performance. I'm frustrated at myself," Gerrard said.

"But I think when the dust settles I'll be quite relieved we've taken a point away today because I don't think we deserved anything out the game.

"I thought that was our worst performance of the season. Individual performances today weren't good enough."

With an Arctic wind whipping around Foys Stadium, there was an added dimension to the usual difficulties in controlling the ball on Hamilton's unpredictable plastic pitch.

Callachan escaped with a booking after clattering into Conor Goldson with an elbow after just 30 seconds.

It was quickly clear the hosts would not suffer the indignation of another eight-goal pasting as they did the last time they faced the Premiership leaders in November.

Joe Aribo threatened for Rangers when he drove past Callachan before curling a left-foot effort just wide.

Ryan Kent slammed into the side netting as Rangers tried to step on the gas in the second half.

But the visitors should have fallen behind on 54 minutes when James Tavernier was robbed by Callachan before Scott McCann brought out a fine stop from Allan McGregor.

Rangers had McGregor to thank again as he brilliantly pushed away Callachan's free-kick.

Yet it appeared Hamilton would get nothing for their efforts as Rangers struck with 10 minutes left.

Steven Davis' defence-splitting pass put Borna Barisic in for a cross that Easton bundled into his own net.

But Hamilton continued to press and got their reward as Callachan converted the rebound after another fine McGregor save. – AFP