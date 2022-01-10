Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four to go top

GLASGOW: Rangers edged a point ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a dominant 4-0 win at Hearts on Saturday as the hosts paid for a first-half red card for Cammy Devlin.

The visitors were already 2-0 up by the time the Australian international was given his marching orders for a stamp on Rabbi Matondo.

Antonio Colak struck twice inside half an hour to take his tally to 11 goals in 14 games for the Glasgow giants.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent then scored late on as Rangers enjoyed the perfect preparation for their trip to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Celtic can move back to the top of the table if Ange Postecoglou's men bounce back from their first league defeat in a year when they host Motherwell later on Saturday. - AFP