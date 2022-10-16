Rangers rally at Motherwell to close gap on Celtic

GLASGOW: Rangers recovered from a record 7-1 home loss to Liverpool in midweek to grind out a 2-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstram eased the pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers moved to within two points of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Stuart McKinstry's free-kick flew over the head of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor to set up a grandstand finish.

But Rangers held their nerve in the closing stages for a fourth consecutive league win.

“In the end we had to dig deep,“ said Van Bronckhorst.

“Mentally, we have to be strong. I think we were in the last 15, 20 minutes to not give any clear chances away.” - AFP