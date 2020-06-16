Rashford vows to continue free school meals fight

We're with you @MarcusRashford . No child should go hungry, so we're extending our free school meals scheme throughout the summer holidays at our 25 @CoopAcademies 6,000 students who normally receive government funded free school meals will receive Co-op gift cards.

LONDON: Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford (pix) has vowed to continue his fight to make the British government reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers during the summer.

Rashford wrote an open letter to British parliamentarians on Monday, asking them to make a U-turn.

The prime minister’s spokesman confirmed that the scheme would end before the holidays, but Rashford tweeted: “We aren’t beaten yet, stand strong for the 200,000 children who haven’t had a meal to eat today and keep retweeting #maketheUturn.”

Later Monday, Rashford said he had been overwhelmed by the public reaction to his letter.

“Wow, just got home from training and I’m blown away with the support,” he said.

“It’s not over yet, let’s keep retweeting and tagging local MPs. We need to be the voice for those 200,000 children who have no choice but to skip meals today, I refuse to give up #maketheUturn.”

The Co-Op backed Rashford, saying it would extend its own scheme.

“We’re with you @MarcusRashford” the supermarket group tweeted.

“No child should go hungry, so we’re extending our free school meals scheme throughout the summer holidays at our 25 @CoopAcademies 6,000 students who normally receive government funded free school meals will receive Co-op gift cards.”

In the letter, Rashford, who has raised £20 million (RM107.7m) to supply meals to vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown, says disadvantaged families will be even further hit by the government’s current ruling.

The British government wants schools to provide catch-up lessons during the summer holidays but, so far, has resisted calls to extend the provision of the vouchers, worth £15 (RM80.80) per week and eligible to spend in supermarkets.

“The system was not built for families like mine to succeed, regardless of how hard my mum worked,” Rashford wrote in his letter, detailing his own youth relying on food banks, saying it is about “humanity.”

Rashford told the BBC that the letter was to “open up and let people understand the impact on families and to know I’ve done the right thing”.

“What families are going through now, I’ve once had to go through that – and it’s very difficult to find a way out. It’s very important for me to help people who are struggling. Whether the outcome changes or doesn’t change – that’s why I wrote it,” he said. – dpa