Sport
Rashid backs up Rafiq over racism allegation
11- 16- 2021 10:00 AM
LONDON: England leg-spinner Adil Rashid (pix) on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian heritage turning out for Yorkshire in 2009, an allegation the former England captain has previously denied.
