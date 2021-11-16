  2. Sport

Rashid backs up Rafiq over racism allegation

LONDON: England leg-spinner Adil Rashid (pix) on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian heritage turning out for Yorkshire in 2009, an allegation the former England captain has previously denied.LONDON: England leg-spinner Adil Rashid (pix) on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian heritage turning out for Yorkshire in 2009, an allegation the former England captain has previously denied.