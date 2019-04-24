  1. The Sun Daily
Rask shines as Bruins rout Maple Leafs

24 Apr 2019 / 18:51 H.
    Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) reacts after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden, Boston, MA, USA on April 23, 2019. — Reuters / USA Today Sports

LOS ANGELES: Tuukka Rask made 32 saves as the Boston Bruins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 to extend Canada’s Stanley Cup drought on Tuesday.

Bruins goaltender Rask was in superb form as Boston completed a 4-3 series victory in front of their home fans at the TD Garden.

Toronto’s exit means no Canadian teams remain in the playoffs, ensuring Canada’s 26-year wait for a Stanley Cup champion will run at least another season.

The 1993 Montreal Canadiens were the last team from Canada to win the prestigious NHL championship.

Boston were boosted by a goal and an assist each from Sean Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom. The Bruins meet the in-form Columbus Blue Jackets in the next round.

Toronto’s defeat made it the second season in a row that they have been eliminated by Boston. The Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004.

“It’s just frustration everybody feels in this locker room,“ Leafs forward Auston Matthews said. “This is a feeling we’ve experienced two years in a row. It’s not a good feeling for any of us. It’s something we want to not really experience again.”

The visitors were on the back foot from the get-go on Tuesday, with Nordstrom and Marcus Johansson making it 2-0 to Boston in the first period.

John Tavares cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period but Kuraly’s shot early in the third period restored Boston’s two-goal cushion.

Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron both scored to seal a comprehensive win.

Elsewhere Tuesday, San Jose overturned a 3-0 deficit in spectacular fashion to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime to clinch a 4-3 series win.

Barclay Goodrow scored the game’s winner 18:19 into overtime as the Sharks advanced to a meeting with the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

The Sharks had hauled themselves back into the contest with a goal blitz in the third period, scoring four times in four minutes to take a 4-3 lead.

Jonathan Marchessault levelled for the Golden Knights to force overtime before Goodrow late winner sealed it for San Jose. — AFP

