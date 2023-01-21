Rauf Salifu becomes Selangor FC’s second import next season

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC today officially announced that Rauf Salifu will be the red giants’ second import player for the 2023 M-League season.

Selangor FC in a statement through its official portal said Malaysia will be the young 21-year-old players latest destination after featuring for one season in the MLS NEXT Pro League in the United States.

Before spreading his wings to the United States, the player from Accra, Ghana had created a sensational appearence in Ghana during the 2020-2021 season by scoring 21 of the 58 goals scored by Accra Lions FC in 28 matches.

“His lethal strikes enabled Accra Lions FC to be promoted from the second division to the Premier Division of the Ghana Premier League.

“His exceptional statistics opened the door for his calling to the United States in the 2022 season with Sporting Kansas City II, a developing team from Sporting Kansas City that featured in the MLS NEXT Pro League,” said the statement.

Rauf in the statement said Selangor FC has a huge fan base and that it was among the main reasons for his choice and decision to join Selangor FC.

“This is the first time I am in Asia. The weather in Malaysia is similar to Ghana and that will enable me to adapt to the conditions here faster,” he said after starting his first day of training with the Selangor squad.

Rauf is the fifth player roped in by Selangor FC after having acquired Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee, V. Ruventhiran and Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim. - Bernama