Ravi Everest reaches Camp 4 of Mount Everest on his latest expedition

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian veteran mountaineer T.Ravichandran has successfully reached Camp 4 of Mount Everest today as part of the Himalaya Sport Everest-Lhotse Expedition 2023.

Prior to this achievement, Ravichandran dedicatedly acclimatised to the high altitude and underwent extensive training in preparation for the expedition.

If he successfully summits Mount Everest, he will be the first Malaysian to plant the country’s flag at the world’s highest peak three times.

Notably, on July 24, 2022, Ravichandran achieved another remarkable feat by becoming the first Malaysian, both able-bodied and handicapped, to reach the summit of K2, one of the most treacherous peaks in the world.

This incredible accomplishment garnered widespread attention from local media, who lauded his dedication to his country, Malaysia.

Ravichandran’s earlier triumphs included being recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the nation’s first solo climber to conquer Mount Everest in 2006 and K2 in 2022.