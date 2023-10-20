Razak Cup: Perak’s hopes of fourth title dashed as Malacca win 3-2 in shootout

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak’s hopes of lifting the Razak Cup title for the fourth time was dashed after losing 2-3 to Malacca in a shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 in the Razak Cup semifinal at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.

Malacca took the lead through Zufar Saiful Marsita’s field goal in the 19th minute but Perak equalised in the 50th minute through Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan from a penalty corner.

With the stalemate remaining until the final whistle, the outcome had to be decided via a penalty shootout which Malacca eventually won 3-2 while the loss saw Perak’s hopes of a fourth title evaporate after having won in 2020, 2021, 2022.

Malacca will face Kuala Lumpur in the final on Saturday after the city boys clinched their place in the final following a 3-1 win over Pahang in another semifinal.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Selangor will face Sabah.

Selangor beat Malacca 2-1 in their semifinal encounter while Sabah edged Kuala Lumpur 2-1 to book their berth. - Bernama