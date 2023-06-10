RB Leipzig extend with captain Orban until 2027

BERLIN: RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban captain has extended his contract until 2027, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday.

The Hungary defender joined Leipzig in 2015, the year before the Saxony club were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time.

“It just fits,“ Orban said in a statement released Friday, “I’m happy our journey together is continuing.”

Orban has won the past two German Cups with Leipzig and said “we still have the dream of becoming German champions.”

“There’s still a bit of space in the trophy cabinet.”

Now 30, Orban spent three seasons as captain from 2017 and was again named skipper after compatriot and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was injured in October 2022.

Sporting director Rouven Schroeder called Orban an “extraordinary player and character”.

“It was extremely important to us to extend Willi’s contract and we are very happy to be working with him in the coming years.”

Orban injured his knee on international duty with Hungary in September and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. -AFP