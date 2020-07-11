Reaction to death of England great Jack Charlton

JACK CHARLTON, an England and Leeds United great and former Ireland manager, has died at the age of 85, his family announced on Saturday.

Here are some of the reactions to his death:

“We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with Jack’s family, friends and former clubs,” they said in a statement. – England football team

“Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup. He was a great and loveable character and he will be greatly missed . The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend,” he wrote on Twitter. – Geoff Hurst, 1966 World Cup winning teammate

“The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever. Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time," they said on Twitter. – Football Association of Ireland (FAI)

“Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack,” Lineker wrote on Twitter. – Gary Lineker, former England striker

“Absolutely gutted. Father figure to me for 10 years, thanks for having faith in me. Sleep well Jack, Love ya. Thinking of Pat, John and Peter at this sad time,” he wrote on Twitter. – Paul McGrath, former Ireland centreback

“Absolutely gutted that BIG JACK has passed away! What a football man. Loved and adored, specially in Ireland. The best manager I was lucky to play for. The times we had on and off the pitch was priceless! My thoughts are with Pat and the family! RIP my good friend Never Forgotten !!” he wrote on Twitter. – John Aldridge, former Ireland striker

“#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85. Rest in peace Jack,” the club said on Twitter. – Leeds United, where Charlton made 773 appearances

“We are extremely saddened by the passing of Jack Charlton, brother of Sir Bobby and member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team. Our deepest condolences go to all the Charlton family for their immensely sad loss,” the club said on Twitter. – Manchester United

“The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he’s done domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been knighted for, I’ve still never understood that. He changed everything about Irish football... Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championships. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge,” he told TalkSport. – Ray Houghton, former Ireland midfielder

Reuters