Reading go top, Rooney-less Derby beaten again in Championship

LONDON: Reading moved top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Wycombe after Bristol City were beaten 1-0 at home by Middlesbrough.

City had seen their 100 per cent start ended on Saturday when Barnsley struck a stoppage-time equaliser.

Boro made the breakthrough on 73 minutes when George Saville robbed Taylor Moore as the midfielder tried to play out from the back to score the only goal.

Reading capitalised to move three points clear at the top of the table thanks to Lucas Joao's sixth goal in as many games after taking down a long pass before firing home on 64 minutes.

Royals keeper Rafael Cabral produced a fine reaction save in stoppage time from Fred Onyedinma as Veljko Paunovic’s side claimed top spot.

Wayne Rooney publicly expressed his anger at being forced to self-isolate despite a negative test for coronavirus after being visited by a friend, who was subsequently diagnosed as positive for Covid-19.

Derby’s miserable season continued without the former England captain as Juninho Bacuna scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Huddersfield.

Millwall saw off Luton 2-0 at the Den to sit fourth after back-to-back league wins.

Matt Smith helped give the Lions the lead in first-half stoppage-time following a deflection at a corner which went in off Hatters defender Martin Cranie.

With 11 minutes left, winger Connor Mahoney wrapped things up when he cut in from the left and slotted in a low finish off the post.

Norwich beat Birmingham 1-0 with a late goal from substitute Mario Vrancic at Carrow Road, where the visitors finished with 10 men.

Todd Cantwell, who was linked with a move away ahead of the transfer deadline, saw a goal ruled out during the second half.

Blues midfielder Adam Clayton then saw red after a late tackle on the Canaries’ England Under-21 international and Vrancic then finally broke the deadlock with just three minutes left to put the Canaries seventh.

Coventry and Swansea drew 1-1 as did Nottingham Forest at home to Rotherham. – AFP