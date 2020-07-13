Real could make it real, City learn Euro fate

BERLIN: Real Madrid’s three-year wait for a Spanish title could come to an end on Thursday when they play the second of their matches this coming week. Manchester City will learn whether they can play at all in Europe next season or if they have to pay the price for previously breaking financial rules and Liverpool will attempt to march on.

TITLE RACE IN SPAIN

Real Madrid can put the champagne on ice on Monday with victory away to Granada. That would restore a four-point La Liga lead over rivals Barcelona with both clubs having two games left to play. The title could then be secured on Thursday when Real host Villarreal at their Alfredo Di Stefano training ground while Barca must beat Osasuna to retain an outside chance. And even if Real stumble, they will have another chance to secure a first title since 2017 on Sunday.

CITY AT CAS

Manchester City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European football for breaking financial fair play rules will be approved or rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday. European governing body UEFA issued the ban for previous spending and will hope to have their judgement and rules backed by sport’s highest authority.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The transfer window opens on Wednesday but who will be doing early business? Spain, England and Italy are among the leagues still playing while an impact from the coronavirus outbreak is expected - though difficult to quantify in advance. There is also no rush with deadline day for the window delayed to Oct 5 rather than Aug 31 as originally planned.

CHAMPIONS PREPARE FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

German double winners Bayern Munich return to individual training ahead of their Aug 8 Champions League last 16 second leg with Chelsea. They lead 3-0 and eyes will be firmly set on the mini-tournament finale in Lisbon even if they are publicly focused on the immediate task at hand. RB Leipzig also return to the training pitch with individual work already knowing they will meet Atletico Madrid in the last eight in Portugal.

LIVERPOOL’S RECORD HUNT

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League champions Liverpool will resume their chase for records away to Arsenal on Wednesday. Manchester City’s best marks for wins and points remain possible for the Reds, who however need victory in London to stay on track. City meanwhile can focus on the FA Cup with a Saturday semifinal against Arsenal before Manchester United meet Chelsea in the other last four clash on Sunday.

DPA