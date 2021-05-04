Real defender Varane ruled out of Chelsea game

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (pix) is set to miss crunch Champions League second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday after the club confirmed he has sustained an adductor injury.

Real said on Monday the France international had hurt his right thigh during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga, in which he was substituted at halftime.

“After the tests carried out today on Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right adductor muscle,” Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Newspaper AS said Varane would be sidelined for around 10 days, also missing Sunday’s game at home to title rivals Sevilla and next Thursday’s trip to Granada.

Zinedine Zidane's side are two points behind Atletico Madrid, with four games left to play.

Varane missed both legs of Real’s Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool due to a coronavirus infection but completed 90 minutes in last week’s Champions League semifinal 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea. Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez will likely form the central defensive partnership against Chelsea after they excelled while Varane was recently absent due to a positive test for Covid-19.

Real will be missing fellow defenders Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez but should be able to count on the return of first-choice left back Ferland Mendy and captain Sergio Ramos, who both completed full training on Monday. – Reuters