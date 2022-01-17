  2. Sport

Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022,Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup. REUTERSPixSoccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 16, 2022,Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Spanish Super Cup. REUTERSPix

RIYADH: Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema earned them a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real took the lead in the 38th minute after Rodrygo sprinted past two defenders before passing to Modric, who rifled a shot into the back of the net.

Benzema extended their lead in the second half with a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Yeray Alvarez inside the area.

Real were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time after Eder Militao was sent off for a goalline handball.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois brilliantly stopped Raul Garcia’s penalty kick with his left foot in the dying seconds. — Reuters