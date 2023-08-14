Real Madrid defender Militao to undergo surgery for knee injury

ANKARA: Real Madrid’s Brazilian central defender Eder Militao will undergo surgery for a knee injury.

“Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,“ Anadolu Agency reported as Real Madrid saying in a statement.

Militao, 25, was injured during their Spanish LaLiga opener against Athletic Bilbao.

Visitors Real Madrid won the match 2-0 at San Mames Stadium.

This season Militao is the second Real Madrid player to have faced a major injury.

One of the key players of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois on Thursday was diagnosed with “a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

Courtois, 31, was injured during a training session and confirmed to undergo surgery.

The experienced goalkeeper is very likely to be out of action for several months. - Bernama