Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez out with leg injury

MADRID: Real Madrid reported on Monday that Lucas Vazquez (pix) had suffered a right leg injury which could rule the versatile winger out of the next few matches in La Liga’s tense title race.

“Following tests carried out today on our player, Lucas Vazquez, by Real Madrid’s medical department, he has been diagnosed with a soleus (lower calf) muscle injury in his right leg,” a club statement read.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Real are two points behind Barcelona with a hectic conclusion to the coronavirus-hit season ahead including games against Valencia on Thursday, Real Sociedad on Sunday, and Mallorca and Espanyol the following week.

Spanish daily AS suggested Spain international Vazquez could be out of commission for a fortnight.

The 29-year-old who missed training last Friday joins Nacho and Luka Jovic on coach Zinedine Zidane’s injury list. – AFP