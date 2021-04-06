Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Ahead of the first leg

MADRID: Real Madrid host Liverpool tomorrow morning (3am Malaysian time) in the Champions League quarterfinals, though the match will be hosted at Castilla’s stadium, the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, rather than the Santiago Bernabeu which is undergoing construction work.

Both clubs won their respective domestic titles last season yet are unlikely to defend them successfully in 2020/21; the Reds are battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League – keeping themselves in the running with a weekend win over Arsenal – while Los Blancos are second in La Liga, third if Barcelona win their game in hand.

Despite being slightly adrift in the title race, Real have clocked up four wins on the bounce across league and Champions League matches either side of the international break and are 11 unbeaten in total since the end of January.

Liverpool had a very poor start to the calendar year, but have recently picked up their form and have won three straight games themselves, though they’ll have to be near their best to come through the two legs against Real and reach the last four.

Danger man Diogo Jota is the key to Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard will miss out through injury, while Sergio Ramos is also sidelined and Fede Valverde is a big doubt. Dani Carvajal is also a long-term absentee.

Liverpool remain without their three centrebacks who are out for the season in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, while Jordan Henderson is also not expected to feature again this term in midfield. Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher are doubts, but neither would have started the game. – AFP