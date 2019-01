MADRID: Real Sociedad continued their revival since changing coaches by beating visiting Espanyol, 3-2, on Monday, despite finishing the game with 10 men.

Since firing Asier Garitano at the end of December, the San Sebastian club, under interim manager Imanol Alguacil, have taken seven points from three matches and climbed to eight in the table. The victory meant they overtook Espanyol who dropped to 10th, a point behind.

Mikel Merino put the home team ahead after three minutes. Five minutes later Brazilian Willian Jose (pix) doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Espanyol’s Brazilian defender replied with a headed goal in the 32nd minute and Diego Llorente levelled on the counter attacked in added time at the end of the first half.

Wilian Jose put Real Sociedad back ahead after 62 minutes, set up by Merino.

Merino’s eventful match ended early when he received a second yellow card, for dangerous play, with 11 minutes left. — AFP