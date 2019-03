Red Army Malaysia (RAM), the official Manchester United (MU) Fan Club will be organising its annual United Red Army Fan Festival on April 26 and 27, in Bukit Jalil.

The Festival will consist of the United Red Army South East Asia Convention (26 April); United Red Army Fan Carnival in MSN Sport Complex and the United Red Army Malaysia Gala Dinner in aid United for Unicef (27 April).

Apart from converging Manchester United Fans from all over Malaysia and the region during the two day festival, RAM is actively seeking to raise funds at the United Red Army Malaysia Gala Dinner and also seeking individuals or corporate sponsors to purchase tables for the United Red Army Malaysia Gala Dinner. Dato’ Rosthman Ibrahim, President, RAM said “When we began our journey, we were a supporters club that brought together Manchester United fans for match viewing and friendly games. As an asset in the community we want to further contribute to our community through charitable initiatives in addition to social and recreational events. Our first charity drive was to raise funds for Nur Auliya bt Rahmat Faizan from Perlis who suffers from biliary atresia, a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts. Today, we will present a cheque of RM5,000 that will go towards defraying costs of her medical treatment.”

“On the evening of 27 April, we would love to see as many Manchester United fans as we can fit into the Palace of the Golden Horses ballroom, for the Gala Dinner in aid of United for Unicef. We are proud to be part of this fund raising campaign, as this is the first time it is being initiated on behalf of United for Unicef, outside of the United Kingdom”, he said. Manchester United fans or interested corporate sponsors can contribute to this cause through the purchase of tables at RM5,000, RM10,000, RM25,000 and RM50,000. They may contact Red Army Malaysia directly.

In addition, individual Manchester United fans can also purchase tickets at RM150 or RM1,500 per table. This transaction can be initiated via the United Red Army mobile app launched today.

Downloadable via the Apple App or Google Play Store, the United Red Army mobile application launched today provides the latest information on RAM and its activities. It will also serve as a forum for Manchester United Fans to discuss issues, share knowledge and information and most importantly communicate with each other.