Red Giants fight back to crush Kelantan FC

KOTA BHARU: Selangor FC fought back from 2-0 down to hand Kelantan FC a footballing lesson by hammering the home team 11-2 in yesterday’s only Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here.

Ayron Del Valle and Richmon Boakye starred for the Red Giants as they scored four and three goals each to help coach Cheng Hoe’s men return with all three points.

Homesters Kelantan, plagued by various off-field issues, stunned their more renowned rivals by going 2-0 up through goals by Natanael Saringo (fifth minute, penalty) and Mohamad Fazrul Amir Zaman (14th minute).

Then, it was all one way as Selangor came alive.

Goals from Yohandry Orozco (28th minute); Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar (32nd); Del Valle (41st, 44th, 63rd, 87th); Boakye (48th, 78th, 86th); and Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim (50th, 53rd).

The big win sees Selangor strengthening their grip on second spot in the standings with 49 points from 22 matches - six ahead of third-placed Kedah Darul Aman FC, who have two matches in hand. - Bernama