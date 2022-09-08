Redmond set to leave Southampton for Besiktas

SOUTHAMPTON winger Nathan Redmond is on the verge of leaving the club for a spell in Turkey with Besiktas, the Premier League side's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday.

Former Norwich City forward Redmond has spent the last six years at St Mary's and scored 30 goals with 27 assists in more than 200 appearances for the Saints, who said the 28-year-old's switch was yet to be officially finalised.

“It’s a good change for him,“ Hasenhuettl told reporters ahead of Saturday’s league clash with Brentford.

“It was, after six years, maybe time to get something new for him. We had a fantastic time together ... nearly four years with a lot of very, very good moments, some also not so good ones, but I had a very good relationship with him to the end.

“He showed his professionalism in such moments and I’m really looking forward to seeing him scoring there and playing good games. We all move forward, we go through changes in life and it’s a big change for him, but ... he made a good choice.”

The move will see Redmond link up with Everton midfielder Dele Alli who has moved to Besiktas on loan for the season.

Southampton are 12th in the table after two wins, a draw and three losses this season, while Brentford are four places above them on nine points.

Hasenhuettl said he was pleased to recover players for the match after problems with illness in the squad during the week, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo having both been sidelined.

“But today they’re back out on the pitch so the group is now completed with only Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento out with injuries,“ Hasenhuettl said. - Reuters