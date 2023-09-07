Regent of Perlis launches National Baseball League

SERDANG: The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, officially launched the inaugural National Baseball League 2023 at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today.

Also present was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted on arrival by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Malaysian Baseball Federation (MBF) president Sazali Husain.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said participation in sports could help to build a healthy lifestyle, self-confidence and physical fitness.

“Through participation in sports, an individual will be exposed to various life values. In team sports and competitions, we can experience the spirit of winning or losing and learn to cooperate and be tolerant in achieving a mission,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said in his speech.

The National Baseball League 2023 is jointly organised by MBF, the Youth and Sports Ministry, and National Sports Council, with AEON BiG Sdn Bhd as the sponsor.

The league kicked off on June 10 and will run for six weekends, with the participation of 184 players aged 20 to 30 from eight states, namely Perlis, Perak, Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Hannah, in her speech, said the ministry was committed to providing the platform to bring baseball to greater heights in the country.

“The organising of the National Baseball League 2023 championship has provided opportunities for young athletes to display their talent and be selected to represent the country in international competitions,” she said.

AEON BiG managing director Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed said the company decided to be a strategic partner of the baseball league as a way of giving back to the community and to help develop the game in the country. - Bernama