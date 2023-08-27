Rennes give away two-goal lead to draw with Le Havre

PARIS: Rennes blew the chance to climb into the top three of Ligue 1 as they allowed visiting Le Havre to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on Sunday.

Ludovic Blas, with his first goal in Ligue 1, and Christopher Wooh both put Rennes two-up after just 23 minutes but Le Havre hit back with a goal in each half from former Monaco striker Nabil Alioui.

Bruno Genesio's Rennes are fifth in the table, level on points with Paris Saint-Germain who picked up their first win of the season on Saturday with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Lens, last season's runners up.

Rennes and PSG are two points behind leaders Monaco and Marseille, and one point behind Brest.

Montpellier and Lille can both climb above them if they win their games against Reims and Lorient respectively later on Sunday. - AFP