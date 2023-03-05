Reports: Liverpool’s Thiago to miss rest of season due to hip operation

LONDON: Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season to undergo a minor operation for a hip issue, British media reported yesterday.

The Spaniard has played 28 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season and only recently returned to action after two months out with a hip flexor problem.

Alcantara is set to miss Premier League games against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as they push for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are fifth on 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand. ― Reuters