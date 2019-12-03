Reports of M’sian caught doping not true: Chef de mission

MANILA: Malaysia’s chef de mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (pix) has dismissed reports by two newspapers that a Malaysian athlete at the 30th SEA Games here has tested positive for doping.

He said the allegations made by the two Malay-language newspapers were baseless.

“What happened was the reporters overheard an anti-doping official of the Philippines SEA Games Organising Committee (Phisgoc) telling Malaysian team officials about collecting a urine sample of a Malaysian softball player for doping tests.

“But this was misinterpreted by the journalists that the athlete has been tested positive for doping,” he said in a statement last night.

Megat Zulkarnain said doping tests involve an elaborate process which includes sending urine samples for testing in laboratories outside of the Philippines like in Japan or Australia.

He said the urine samples would normally be sent in batches and it was unlikely that the test results would be available so soon.

The Phisgoc Anti-Doping Committee, the Olympic Council of the country concerned and also the implicated athlete would need to be informed first if the tests proved positive, he said.

The athlete involved might also challenge the results and all this would take time, he said.

“It is hoped that all parties would get confirmation before reporting on anything which would create an unfavourable situation for anyone,” he added. — Bernama