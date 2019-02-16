  1. The Sun Daily
Resurgent Wawrinka sets up Nishikori semi-final in Rotterdam

16 Feb 2019 / 08:42 H.
    Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka celebrates after victory over France’s Benoit Paire in their first round men’s singles match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, on February 11, 2019. — AFP

ROTTERDAM: Stan Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, subdued Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4 7-6(4) today to set up an intriguing semi-final with top seed Kei Nishikori at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The Swiss wildcard broke for a 5-4 lead in the opening set and sealed the win in a well-mastered tiebreak.

“Physically I feel really good, and I’m moving and feeling better match after match,” said Wawrinka.

“Tonight was a tough match. I had to really fight at the end. I was a bit nervous at the end of the match. We had some long rallies. It’s good to see that I can keep being there, mentally, physically.”

Nishikori took a step closer to claiming his second title of the year by defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-2.

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev dismantled Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2.

He will face another Frenchman in Gael Monfils, who beat Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-2. — Reuters

