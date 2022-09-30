Revenues from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to reach US$ 17 Billion

DOHA: Profits from the World Cup in Qatar is expected to reach around US$17 billion, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Office (CEO) Nasser Al Khater said.

He said the cost of infrastructure and construction expenses for the World Cup has reached US$8 billion, which is relatively close to the cost of previous World Cups.

“This means we will achieve revenues that are double the cost, and that Qatar will reap the fruits of the World Cup during and after the tournament,“ Qatar news agency (QNA) reported Al Khater added.

The CEO of the Qatar 2022 World Cup also spoke about the large number of visitors who will come to Qatar to watch the matches and to discover its culture.

He also pointed out that the number of followers of the World Cup from outside Qatar will reach record levels.

He said according to studies conducted by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, it is expected that between 3 and 4 billion people around the world will watch the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In response to a question about large number of people who will arrive in Qatar within a few weeks from now and the extent of Qatar’s readiness to deal with them, Al Khater stated that Qatar is fully prepared for the World Cup.

Qatar is expecting to welcome nearly one million people, including 12,000 from the media to the World Cup, QNA reported. - Bernama