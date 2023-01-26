Rexy: Sze Fei, Nur Izzuddin split up

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have decided to split up following a run of dismal results, said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

He said the decision was made after the 2022 German Open champions, who were paired up in 2016, held a meeting with him yesterday.

Rexy said the coaching team tried their best to retain the partnership but both players were determined to go their separate ways.

“So, it’s not us (BAM and the coaching panel) that agreed, but they (Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin) are the ones who don’t want to play together anymore,” he said when contacted today.

Asked if they will be paired up with other shuttlers, the Indonesian doubles specialist said the coaching panel will discuss the matter before determining their next move.

Since winning the German Open last March, world number 11 Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin have struggled to perform consistently and were eliminated in the opening rounds of the first two tournaments of this year, namely the Malaysia Open and India Open.

The national pair were dumped 21-16, 11-21, 17-21 by China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the Malaysia Open and 21-19, 21-17 by another China pair, Ren Xiang Yu-Tan Qiang in the India Open. - Bernama