Rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan wins gold in ball final event

MANILA: Young national rhythmic gymnast, Izzah Amzan produced a hypnotising performance to win the gold medal in the ball final of the SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, today.

The 19-year-old athlete won the gold medal after scoring 17.800 points while another national athlete, Koi Sie Yan ended the competition in fifth place with 14.200 points.

Thailand won the silver medal through Nat Kulsanawong with 16.300 points, while host athlete, Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa took home the bronze medal with 15.600 points.

Earlier, at the hoop event, Izzah (16.500) and Amy Kwan Dict Wen (15.900) each won the silver and the bronze medals while Daniela grabbed the gold medal with 17.750 points.

At the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, the national rhythmic gymnast squad made a clean sweep of all the eight gold medals contested. — Bernama