Rhythmic gymnast Joe Ee faces tough task at ASIAD

KUALA LUMPUR: After less than encouraging performances in two recent tournaments, questions have arisen about the ability of national rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee (pix) to stand out at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which will kick off next month.

Having bagged two golds in the ball and ribbon disciplines at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, the 17-year-old did not shine at the 2023 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Manila, Philippines last May and the 40th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Valencia, Spain recently.

Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) vice president Petrina Low Lai Hun admitted that Joe Ee has a tough task ahead of her with gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan and China also competing at the prestigious Games.

Realistically, Petrina, who is also the technical officer delegate for national rhythmic gymnastics team, said MGF is not expecting Joe Ee, who will be making her debut at the Asian Games to win a medal, but rather expects the 2022 National Sportswoman of the Year to improve her ranking, which is currently 53rd in the world .

“I will not talk about medals for Joe Ee, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are very different, the Asian Games have the strongest countries. (The) Asian Games is a higher level competition, it is very important for Joe Ee to get a good ranking,“ she told Bernama here.

However, she said Joe Ee has a chance to pull off a surprise in Hangzhou if she focuses on improving stability techniques in training in addition to being consistent with her performance to compete against her opponents.

“Joe Ee needs to be consistent and make sure she doesn’t fall during the performance, in the rules if the athlete falls it will be costly in terms of points. She has to remember, her knees and her toes have to be on point,” she said.

According to her, Joe Ee will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan for two weeks to undergo a training camp starting on Sept 18 for a ‘tune up’ before flying to Hangzhou on Oct 3.

Joe Ee, who was the individual all-around silver medallist at the Vietnam 2021 SEA Games, will compete under the B category at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after finishing 12th in the all-around finals of the 2023 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

Meanwhile, Joe Ee, when contacted, said she will rise up to make up for the disappointment by putting on the best performance at the quadrennial Games.

“My target is to qualify for the final and I hope I can reach the the top eight...I need to concentrate and focus in my training as my weakness is my toes.

“(At the world championships) I was not satisfied with my performance in the ball, clubs and ribbon events. I could do better, I will come back stronger, hopefully better in the Asian Games,“ she said. - Bernama