PARIS: Australian Daniel Ricciardo will drive for McLaren in Formula One next season after signing a “multi-year” deal that will see him replace Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz, the British team announced on Thursday.

Ricciardo, 30, will line up alongside Britain’s Lando Norris, 20, after his departure from Renault at the end of 2020.

Ferrari are also expected to announce the arrival of Sainz, who will take the place of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel next year. - AFP