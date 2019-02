SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that CEO of ONE Warrior Series, Rich Franklin, and Vice President of ONE Championship, Miesha Tate, will join the upcoming ONE Championship US Media Tour to Seattle, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The two will be accompanying ONE Championship athletes Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, and “Super” Sage Northcutt.

The schedule for the ONE Championship US Media Tour is as follows:

Feb 25, 2019

Southwest Boys & Girls Club

Seattle, Washington

Athlete: Demetrious Johnson

Feb 26, 2019

Los Angeles Open Workout (Open to public)

Clube LA Gym

Athletes: Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Sage Northcutt

Feb 28, 2019

Las Vegas Open Workout (Open to public)

Xtreme Couture MMA Gym

Athletes: Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez

Multiple-time mixed martial arts World Champion Rich Franklin is the CEO of ONE Warrior Series, a travel series talent search which runs in 30-minute episodes. The show aims to discover new martial arts talent, providing promising young athletes with the platform to unleash their martial arts greatness. Franklin, who serves as the show’s host, travels with co-host Jonathan Fong, searching for talent, experiencing local cultures and testing their boundaries.

Women’s mixed martial arts pioneer and former World Champion Miesha Tate is Vice President of ONE Championship and one of the most recognizable names in the industry. Tate retired from professional competition in 2016, and finished her mixed martial arts career with a 18-7 record. Her most notable victories came over Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and Holly Holm whom she defeated to capture the Women’s Bantamweight World Title.

