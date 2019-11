SINGAPORE: Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, a subsidiary of ONE Championship™ (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, has just announced its Official 2020 Schedule.

These events are scheduled to be held in Singapore.

Rich Franklin, CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “We have had nearly a dozen athletes climb through the ranks of ONE Warrior Series, earning contracts with ONE Championship. With these six events on our schedule, next year we will be traveling and recruiting heavily to fill our roster, and I am excited to see who rises to the top next. Stamp Fairtex is the first World Champion of many I expect to launch their careers in ONE Warrior Series.”

Jonathan Fong, Director of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “As athletes graduate through our program and earn their contracts with ONE Championship, more prospects from all over the world are looking to follow in their footsteps. 2020 will be an exciting year for us as we aim to have more countries represented on our roster while we continue to expand recruiting beyond our core markets in Asia.”

ONE Warrior Series put together a wildly successful 2019 run, traveling to various countries in search of the world’s greatest martial arts talents. The best athletes have moved on to compete and earn six-figure contracts with ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Athletes who joined ONE Championship include Dae Sung Park (South Korea), Rockie Bactol (Philippines), Woon Kyoum Kim (South Korea), Akihiro Fujisawa (Japan), Kimihiro Eto (Japan), Ryuto Sawada (Japan), Lito Adiwang (Philippines), Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (Mongolia), Mark Fairtex Abelardo (New Zealand), and ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex (Thailand).

Next year, ONE Warrior Series is confirmed to visit iconic locations in countries such as Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, and South Africa, among others. The show will continue to host its events in Singapore.

ONE WARRIOR SERIES OFFICIAL 2020 EVENT SCHEDULE

20 February

16 April

11 June

6 August

1 October

26 November

Episodes from Seasons 1-4 of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series can be found on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/OneFCMMA. Succeeding seasons are broadcast through worldwide partner networks.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.