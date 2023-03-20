Richarlison, Marquinhos out with injuries for Brazil-Morocco

RIO DE JANEIRO: Tottenham forward Richarlison and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos will both miss Brazil's friendly against Morocco on March 25 due to injury, joining star Neymar on the absent list, the team said.

The new injuries leave the five-time world champions without a string of top players as they prepare to take on surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in Tangier in their first match since Qatar.

Richarlison, 25, left the pitch in tears Saturday after suffering an injury early in Tottenham's 3-3 draw at Southampton.

“National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar contacted Richarlison’s club, and established that the athlete will not be fit to play for the friendly,“ the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement late Saturday.

Marquinhos, 28, is still recovering from a muscle injury in his abdomen and will not be fit in time, it added.

Interim Brazil coach Ramon Menezes called up 22-year-old Yuri Alberto of Sao Paulo club Corinthians to replace Richarlison and 26-year-old Bremer of Juventus to replace Marquinhos, the CBF said.

It will be Yuri Alberto's first cap. Bremer was in Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad.

Menezes, who coached Brazil’s under-20 squad to the South American championship last month without losing a match, has called up a young team featuring just 10 players the “Selecao” brought to the World Cup.

Brazil are looking to shake off the disappointment of their quarter-final exit against Croatia in Qatar, but face a Morocco squad galvanized by going further in the World Cup than any African or Arab team in history.

Brazil talisman Neymar, 31, who suffered his latest ankle injury last month for PSG, underwent surgery on March 10.

Doctors say they are still uncertain when he will be able to return to play. - AFP