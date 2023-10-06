Ricky Yeow triumphs at MSPGA Invitational Championship

PETALING JAYA: Senior golf professional Ricky Yeow has emerged as the champion in the first series of the MSPGA Invitational Championship of the year at Impian Golf Club Kajang, Selangor.

Yeoh, who played excellently on the first nine holes with four birdies, failed to maintain his excellent tempo on the last nine holes where he recorded two bogeys and one double bogey. He ended his game with a total of 72 shots.

However, the score was enough to crown Yeow the champion of the MSPGA Invitational Championship. He defeated 29 other senior professionals in the country for the title. With the win, he took home a trophy and RM2,700 in cash.

“I am happy with this victory. It’s been a long time since I won a tournament. Despite starting well on the first nine holes with four birdies, I made mistakes with two bogeys and one double bogey on the 16th and 18th holes.

“I aimed to play under par 72. But I accept the result of my game today. I am also satisfied with the condition of the golf course which is quite good and the greens are quite fast,“ he said after the prize-giving ceremony at Impian Golf Club on Thursday.

Yeow thanked the organizers for running the MSPGA Invitational Tournament.

The second place of the MSPGA Invitational Championship went to Ahmad Jamil with a score of 74 at two over.

Three players shared the third position, namely Hamzimie Hamzah, Zailan Wan Cik and Wan Arizal after they amassed 76 shots at four over.

Mokhtar M. Amin and Wan Kamaruzaman tied for sixth position after each recorded a total of 79 shots at seven over.

Meanwhile, the President of the Malaysian Senior Golf Professional Association (MSPGA), Bakhtiar Mohd. Amin is grateful that the MSPGA Invitational Tournament held for the first time this year went smoothly.

He expressed appreciation for the cooperation given by all the participants who are also members of the MSPGA for making the tournament a success.

“I would also like to thank the Honorary Advisor, John Seah Chen Cher who sponsored the MSPGA Invitational Tournament including prizes for all the winners.

“We hope that in future tournaments, which will be held publicly, more senior professional players will participate,“ he said.