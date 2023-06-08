Rising star Aira overcomes seasoned campaigner Ainaa to capture national crown

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s rising squash star Aira Azman became the new National champion by beating seasoned campaigner Noor Ainaa Amani Ampani 3-1 to capture the 38th edition of the National Squash Championships, here today.

The victory was all the more sweet since it was her first title in the prestigious competition after four previous failed attempts since 2018.

In the championships held at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, here today, the Kedah-born player took just 24 minutes to overcome Ainaa 11-5, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9 in four games.

Commenting on her game and victory today, Aira said she had not expected to beat Ainaa convincingly because her opponent had beaten the number one seed and favourite in the competition, Rachel Arnold, yesterday.

“So delighted to win this tournament because it is my first national championship, I think she played really well this week, I was a bit nervous to play, since we’ve been training with each other for quite some time.

“But then when I already knew the game plan...I played with her a couple of times, so it was time to get more up further than her,” she told reporters after the match.

Aira said her victory would serve as an additional tonic and inspiration when she represents the country in the Asian Individual Squash Championships in Dalian, China from Aug 16-20.

Meanwhile, in the men’s final, second-seeded Ivan Yuen pulled off a pleasant surprise by beating the number one seed and five times title winner Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar 3-1 to clinch the title.

Yuen battled for 56 minutes before overcoming Muhammad Addeen 11-6, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 in four sets. - Bernama