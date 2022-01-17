RM10 mln govt contribution will help stabilise national football

PUTRAJAYA: The RM10 million contribution from the government to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) can help the parent body restabilise the national football industry which is still impacted by COVID-19.

FAM president, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said FAM was going through a difficult period including financially after it lost several sponsors since the pandemic started in early 2020.

He said he had voiced the matter at a meeting of FAM’s top officials with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a courtesy visit at Parliament Building in November last year.

“So it (contribution) will definitely be used wholly for FAM and the national team. I will discuss with the exco on what needs to be done.

“We (FAM) have lost the sponsors and we are looking for new ones. So, this contribution can help FAM carry out whatever is needed as it has been difficult for us since 2020,” he told a media conference at a groundbreaking ceremony for FAM’s new headquarters in Precinct 5 here today, which was officiated by Ismail Sabri .

The prime minister, in his speech, announced that the government would contribute RM10 million to FAM this year in support of national football development.

He hoped it could help FAM turn out quality players and develop facilities in a planned manner to boost the quality of national football.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the contribution announced by the prime minister was in addition to the allocation approved in Parliament through the 2022 Budget. - Bernama