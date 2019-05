ONE of the eight multiple-time World Champions competing in the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix will walk away with a cool US$1 million (RM4.17 million).

The huge announcement was made by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong at the ONE: Enter the Dragon Press Conference on Tuesday, 14 May ahead of the spectacle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 17 May.

“Never before have eight of the greatest kickboxers descended upon a single place [like this] to see who’s the best. In this case, Singapore gets to see the kickoff of the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix,” Sityodtong said.

“I would also like to announce – and it’s a surprise to eight of the fighters here – the winner gets US$1 million dollars. More than that, he will have the bragging rights to call himself the best striker in the world.”

With the stakes at an all-time high, Malaysian fans and all those watching worldwide are definitely in for another wonderful night of martial arts action.

All eight athletes faced-off yesterday and are ready to get their campaign underway.

The first of four quarterfinal World Grand Prix bouts on Friday will see Russia’s Dzhabar Askerov take on German star Enriko Kehl. The second bout between “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut and Sasha Moisa will close out the prelims.

Two more bouts will set the tempo prior to the co-main and main event. First, “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex takes on Samy Sana, while Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy squares off against Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan.

On paper, the Italian striking ace seems to be the favorite among the field of eight, but as of now, he isn’t thinking about the future. He is just focused on the present.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about the tournament. I’m only thinking about my opponent. I will see you on Friday,” Petrosyan stated.

Yodsanklai echoed a similar sentiment, although he knows martial arts enthusiasts’ wait for a dream match between “The Doctor” and “The Boxing Computer” could finally come to an end.

“It’s amazing that you have eight of the best strikers in the world coming together,” he said.

“I believe that every single person in the World Grand Prix has a chance to win the whole thing, so I hope to perform at my very best abilities.”