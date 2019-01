KUALA LUMPUR: It has been a tough period for Malaysia’s top welterweight fighter Agilan “Alligator” Thani (pix), but it is in situations like this where the Sentul-born athlete prospers.

After rampaging through the ONE welterweight division, he suffered his first back-to-back defeats and a back injury which would rule him out up to mid-2019.

Agilan (9-3) faces yet another tough test in his bright career but the “Alligator” is used to playing the ‘underdog’ role in these situations.

“I had surgery on Christmas Day last year for my back. I have a long rehab session going on for now and I’ll be out for six months,” the Monarchy MMA athlete who is always hungry for action said in a soft tone.

“This injury has been on my back for quite a while so my plans for 2019 is to get two matches and get back to winning ways,” he said.

The mixed martial artist fell short in his pursuit for a victory in December as Kyrgyzstan’s Kiamrian Abbsaov walked away with a rear-naked choke in 2:35 of the opening round.

He, however, did not pin the defeat to injury, admitting he simply lacked rest.

“Although my preparation was 100%, I wasn’t too confident with the whole situation [injury],” he said.

“I thought I could just take 20 days off and get back to training camp, but it wasn’t enough. It made my injury worse and it is my mistake for not being patient enough.”

As for now the 23-year-old former ONE Welterweight World Title contender said he is feeling better by the day.

“I haven’t started doing light exercises or training but I can move with ease now.”

“There’s been a lot of progress and not much pain, so it’s good news. The best part about it is that I can now go to the toilet without feeling any pain in my back!” he joked.

Despite having to deal with another challenge, the “Alligator” remained as cheerful as ever - an attitude which has made him one of the top athletes to follow in and out the cage.

“I should be okay. I just want to start training and bring my dogs for a walk again,” he said.