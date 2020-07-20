Robben not fit enough for first Groningen training

AMSTERDAM: Groningen will start pre-season training without their new star Arjen Robben (pix) on Monday because the veteran winger isn't fit enough, the Dutch Eredivisie club has said.

Groningen said Sunday that the results of fitness tests showed that Monday was too early for the 36-year-old to train with the team at his boyhood club which “doesn’t want to take any risk with him.”

Groningen did not say when Robben, who announced his comeback in late June, would join training for the season which is to start on September 12.

Robben said he had been keen to train on Monday but that "the specialists within the club advised not to do this.

“I would have liked to show myself with my teammates on Monday, but at the same time it is much more important that I am there at the start of the season than in the first group training," he said.

“We would rather do things two days later that we consider responsible at this stage of working on the comeback, rather than one day early.”

Robben retired in 2019 after 10 years at Bayern Munich, with whom he won the Champions League in 2013. He has domestic titles from the Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany, and played in the 2010 World Cup final. – dpa