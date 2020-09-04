Robertson wants to follow Liverpool glory by reviving Scots

GLASGOW: Andrew Robertson (pix) has set his sights on reviving struggling Scotland after ending Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the English title.

Robertson was part of the Liverpool side that won the Premier League last season and the Scotland left-back hopes he can enjoy a breakthrough moment with his country as well.

Scotland have not qualified for the finals of a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and begin their 2020-21 Nations League group campaign with a home game against Israel on Friday before a trip to Czech Republic on Monday.

While that competition ultimately offers the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Steve Clarke’s side play Israel again in the play-off semifinal at Hampden Park next month.

That presents the possibility of a place at the delayed 2020 Euros and the Scotland captain would dearly love to lead his country back to a major competition.

“It is very similar in terms of Liverpool fans demanded the Premier League and the Tartan Army definitely demand that we get to a major championship,” Robertson said on Thursday.

“There was a lot of work went into Liverpool trying to win the Premier League, a lot of heartache and things like that.

“So the story between Liverpool and Scotland is probably very similar over the last 22 years unfortunately.

“I have put one of them right and I hope to put the other one right.” – AFP