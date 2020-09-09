Rome Masters’ organisers fume at closed doors decision

ROME: The Italian Tennis Federation (FIT) reacted angrily Tuesday to the Italian government's insistence that next week’s Rome Masters be played behind closed doors, describing the decision as an “enormous injustice”.

Last year’s tournament brought in 220,000 spectators and organisers were hoping to deal with coronavirus regulations by restricting numbers at this year’s event, which begins on Monday, to 6,000 per day in four separate zones, according to the press.

“It is a huge injustice,” said FIT president Angelo Binaghi during a press conference in Rome.

“While other sports, in other (Italian) regions, have been authorised to accommodate thousands of people, no one will be able to enter the biggest sporting event in our country.”

The Italian government has given the go-ahead to small numbers of fans at several other events, notably Formula One’s Tuscany Grand Prix in Mugello and the MotoGP meeting in San Marino, both of which take place next weekend.

Binaghi said the health authorities had rejected their protocols and were not swayed by the French Tennis Federation allowing 11,500 per day for the French Open in Paris later in the month.

The Rome Masters would normally be a big draw as it marks the return to competition of nine-time winner Rafael Nadal, who skipped the ongoing US Open, in order to focus on his clay court build-up to Roland Garros.

Binaghi also launched a swipe at the region of Lazio, where the Masters is taking place, for not getting behind the event, claiming they “did not want to take responsibility” for green-lighting public admission.

“The damage is enormous,” he said. “If we had known before, we would have organised the tournament in another region, in Genoa for example, or in Puglia.”

The Italian government has so far decided to keep stadiums closed, despite a growing demand from football clubs for a partial reopening for Serie A, which begins on Sept 19. – AFP