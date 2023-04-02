Ronaldo nets first goal to rescue Al Nassr

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match yesterday.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, a five-time Ballon D’Or winner, converted from the spot three minutes into added-time, having failed to score on his debut last month.

Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over €200 million, and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand.

They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday. - Reuters