Rookie Pano claims maiden LPGA Tour title

ANTRIM (Northern Ireland): It was a birthday to remember for Alexa Pano of the US as she won the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by AVIV Clinics in a dramatic playoff to claim her maiden Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour title on Sunday.

Pano carded rounds of 76, 70, 69 and 66 for an eight-under-par total and found herself in a playoff alongside Germany’s Esther Henseleit and England’s Gabriella Cowley. The American, who turned 19 on the final day, made a birdie on the first playoff hole at the par five 18th which was matched by Cowley.

Despite her tee shot ending up in the trees, Pano made a par on the second playoff hole while Cowley missed her birdie putt, and they both headed back to the 18th tee. On the third playoff hole, Pano reached the green in two shots and was able to two-putt for birdie and become the first American winner of the tournament.

This was the third playing of the ISPS Handa World Invitational since it became an official LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour (LET) and DP World Tour tri-sanctioned event in 2021.

Two separate USD1.5 million 72-hole tournaments were played concurrently, one for the male players from the DP World Tour and the other for the female players from the LPGA Tour and LET.

The first two rounds were played at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club, with the final 36 holes contested at Galgorm which hosted the event for the third year.

“I’ve kind of been saying that I really wanted to win this event because it’s on my birthday. It just feels so surreal right now to have my dad on the bag as well.” said Pano, whose father Rick caddied for her.

“This is definitely the best birthday of all time. I’m kind of a downer on my birthday usually, but this might change my mind,” added the LPGA Tour rookie.

Pano became the eighth Rolex First-Time Winner of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, joining Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand), Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open), Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei), Rose Zhang (Mizuho America’s Open), Allisen Corpuz (US Women’s Open), Linn Grant (Dana Open) and Elizabeth Szokol (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational).

She joins Kim and Zhang as the third LPGA Tour rookie with a win this season, while surpassing 20-year-old Zhang as the youngest winner of the year.

American Ryann O’Toole finished in fourth place on seven-under-par, one shot ahead of Germany’s Olivia Cowan. India’s Diksha Dagar closed with a 67 to share sixth place with Azahara Muñoz of Spain on five-under-par.

Malaysia’s Kelly Tan had earlier missed the halfway cut of four-over-par after rounds of 77 and 76.

The LPGA Tour returns to Malaysia this October 26-29 with the USD3 million Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club’s West Course.

Results (Top 10 and ties)

281 (-8) Alexa Pano (USA) 76-70-69-66

Esther Henseleit (GER) 72-71-69-69

Gabriella Cowley (ENG) 69-75-67-70

(Pano won on third playoff hole)

282 (-7) Ryann O’Toole (USA) 71-73-68-70

283 (-6) Olivia Cowan (GER) 72-72-71-68

284 (-5) Azahara Munoz (ESP) 74-73-71-66

Diksha Dagar (IND) 71-74-72-67

285 (-4) Peiyun Chien (TPE) 71-75-71-68

286 (-3) Kim Metraux (SIU) 69-75-69-73

287 (-2) Wichanee Meechai (THA) 71-76-70-70

Noora Komulainen (FIN) 71-75-71-70

Chloe Williams (WAL) 70-75-71-71