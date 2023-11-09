Roslin apologises to BAM vice-president, defamation suit settled

KUALA LUMPUR: A defamation suit filed by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) vice-president Datuk Ng Chin Chai against Muhammad Roslin Hashim was resolved in an out-of-court settlement today after the country’s former men’s singles player apologised to him in the High Court here today.

Muhammad Roslin, 48, when reading out the statement of apology before Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh said he sincerely apologised openly and unconditionally to Ng for making defamatory statements and insulting him during a live broadcast or ‘Facebook Live’ on his Facebook account, Abe Lin, on Jan 19, 2022.

“I regretted making the statement which has caused various problems and difficulties for Datuk Ng Chin Chai. I realise that my statement has damaged his reputation and good name as a lawyer and BAM official, especially to badminton fans in Malaysia.

“I am also aware that I have caused embarassment to Datuk Ng through offensive words that are baseless and should not be expressed at all. I hope that this apology can clear Datuk Ng’s good name and restore the professional and personal relationship between us,“ said Roslin who also pledged not to repeat the defamatory, offensive and insulting words against Ng again.

The terms of the settlement were recorded before Judge Ahmad Shahrir

Also present at today’s proceedings were lawyers Datuk Seri Jahabardeen Mohamed Yunoos, representing Ng, and Cassandra Lee, for Muhammad Roslin.

Ng, 60, filed the suit against Muhammad Roslin on March 28, 2022, claiming that the bvandminton player had made defamatory and offensive statements against him on Facebook Live through Abe Lin’s Facebook account which was watched by hundreds of his followers as well as reporters from various news agencies, print media, online media and social media.

According to the statement of claim, Ng stated that the defamatory statements meant that he abused his position as BAM vice-president and chairman of the BAM Development Committee.

Ng also claimed that the defamatory statements had given the impression that he was the mastermind behind BAM’s agenda to block the country’s male singles player Lee Zii Jia from participating in international badminton tournaments, as well as caused the downfall of badminton in Malaysia.

Last Sept 6, Muhammad Roslin also made an open apology in court over a defamation suit filed by BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong. - Bernama