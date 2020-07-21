Ross Brawn: every team in Formula One copies from others

BERLIN: Formula One technical director Ross Brawn (pix) has come to the defence of the Racing Point team which is being investigated over possibly copying parts of their car from Mercedes.

Renault have lodged two protests against the brake ducts of Racing Points, saying they were copied from the 2019 Mercedes, with Mercedes being their engine suppliers.

The ruling body FIA is investigating the team which already has been dubbed Pink Mercedes over the similarities.

But Brawn, a former team principal at Benetton and Ferrari who helped Michael Schumacher win his seven world titles, and owner of the Brawn team which won the 2009 title, said on Monday that copying from others was common practice in the sport.

“My view is copying in Formula 1 is standard,” Brawn said in his weekly column on the Formula One website.

“Every team has, in normal times, digital photographers in the pit lane out there taking thousands of photos of every car for analysis, with a view of copying the best ideas. We used to give our photographers a shopping list.

“Racing Point have just taken it to the next stage and done a more thorough job. There is not a single team in this paddock which has not copied something from another... I have certainly copied others.”

Brawn said that Racing Point were legally able to use Mercedes' brake ducts last year because own designs only became mandatory this year.

“Racing Point cannot forget the knowledge they acquired using the 2019 Mercedes brake ducts. I think it is illogical to think they can wipe their memory banks,” Brawn said. – dpa