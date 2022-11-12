Rousing start for Tang Jie-Ee Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: The new partnership Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (pix) got off to an excellent start after emerging champion in the Bangladesh International Challenge today.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei who were paired by the national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky, claimed the mixed doubles title after beating Thai pair, Phatharathorn Nipornam-Alisa Sapniti 21-15 21-13 at Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

Tang Jie’s former partner was Peck Yen Wei, while Ee Wei had formed a partnership with Hoo Pang Ron.

The Bangladesh International Challenge is their first international title.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei were the only Malaysians to survive to the final after other Malaysian representatives in mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing; men’s doubles, Leong Jun Kai-Jimmy Wong and Tan Kok Xian-Tan Yi Han as well as women’s doubles, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing ended their challenge in semi-finals.

This is clearly a good start for the duo who will be up for the challenge to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The pair will be participating in the Malaysia International Challenge in Ipoh, Perak from Dec 13-18. - Bernama