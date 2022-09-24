Rouxin wins sixth gold medal to emerge as queen of the pool in Sukma

KUALA LUMPUR: National swimmer Rouxin Tan continued to rule the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) swimming competition by splashing her way to a sixth gold medal by winning the women’s 100m back stroke at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here today.

The 16-year-old swimmer from Johor clocked one minute 05.19 seconds to beat Chong Xin Lin (1:05.55s) from the Federal Territories and Sarawak’s Kelly Teo who clocked 1:07.41s.

Her splashing performance saw her emerge as the darling of the pool in the 20th Sukma.

“I did not expect to win six gold medals but I am very happy and it seems unbelievable because the competition was very stiff, especially from Selangor, Federal Territories, Perak and Sarawak.

“My next target is to qualify for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. However, I must set a good time to surpass the qualifying mark. That is top on my wishlist and I am determined to qualify,” she told reporters after the event, here today.

Rouxin who is appearing in her first Sukma, had already bagged five gold medals before today, winning the 50m breast stroke, 100m breast stroke, 200m breast stroke, 200m back stroke and 200m individual medley.

The Form four student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Medini, Johor said she was overcome by fatigue after competing in so many events, but maintained her physical and mental strength to compete in the race today.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories emerged as the overall winner in the swimming competition after collecting 25 medals - (11 gold, 11 silver and 3 bronze), followed by Selangor with (9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze) while Johor ended third with 7 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals. - Bernama